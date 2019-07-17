Two people are dead and nearly 30 people were hospitalized in India on Sunday after a swinging amusement park ride broke in the air and crashed to the ground, reports say. Tragedy struck around 540 p.m….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://people.com/human-interest/2-dead-amusement-park-ride-india/

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee