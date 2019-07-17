Quick Read: Australian rugby star robbery: Joburg police hunt for suspect who drove white sedan

Gauteng police are on the hunt for a suspect who snatched a cellphone from an Australian rugby player in Sandton on Saturday night….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.news24.com/SouthAfrica/News/sandton-rugby-star-robbery-police-hunt-for-suspect-who-drove-white-sedan-20190715

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee