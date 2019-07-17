Quick Read: Private Afghan Radio Station Shuts Down, But The Reasons Why Are Murky

The head of a private radio station in eastern Afghanistan says it was shut down after numerous threats from a Taliban commander in the area who objected to women being employed at the station, while a local official said that a private dispute was behind the incident….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.rferl.org/a/private-afghan-radio-station-shuts-down-but-the-reasons-why-are-murky/30057952.html

