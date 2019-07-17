Quick Read: Russia Denies Visas for Teachers at Anglo-American School in Moscow

MOSCOW — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has recently denied visas for teachers at a school in Moscow run by Western embassies, in what American officials suggested was an effort to exert political pressure on the United States by curtailing schooling for the children of diplomats….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/16/world/europe/russia-visas-diplomat-school.html

