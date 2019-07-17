CAIRO (Reuters) – Yemen’s Houthi military spokesman said the group has targeted drone hangars in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport, the Houthis’ Al-Masirah TV reported on Tuesday. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the report….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-yemen-security-idUSKCN1UB280

