Quick Read: Atlanta Hotel Closes To Investigate Possible Legionnaire’s Outbreak

An Atlanta hotel is relocating guests after reports of possible Legionnaire’s disease cases connected to the hotel. News outlets report that the Sheraton Hotel is voluntarily closing until further notice while the health outbreak is investigated….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.gpbnews.org/post/atlanta-hotel-closes-investigate-possible-legionnaires-outbreak

