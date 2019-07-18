Quick Read: Missing California camper found alive says she got lost fleeing man with knife

Sheryl Powell, an experienced hiker, said a “burly” man confronted her while she was taking a bathroom break….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/missing-california-camper-found-alive-says-she-got-lost-fleeing-n1030256

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee