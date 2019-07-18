Quick Read: Taliban to talk to Swedish NGO after Afghan clinic closures

The Taliban said they would hold talks Thursday with representatives of a Swedish non-profit group after threats by the insurgents forced the organization to close 42 clinics it runs in eastern Afghanistan….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/taliban-talk-swedish-ngo-afghan-clinic-closures-64408707

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee