The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office has issued a reminder to people visiting or working in Afghanistan of the ongoing terror threat against Western targets. Terror attacks are very likely, from both the Taliban and local Daesh affiliates, and locations frequented by or associated with Westerners are a potential target. Kabul is a particular focus of terror attacks.

Official travel advice

From the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office –

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Afghanistan.

UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack. Find out more about the global threat from terrorism.

Multiple threats are issued daily. Terrorists and insurgents conduct frequent and widespread lethal attacks against Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF), domestic and international political and civilian targets including in the Green Zone, and those working in the humanitarian and reconstruction fields. You should note an overall increased threat to Western interests in Kabul, including from high-profile, large-scale attacks.

The insurgency has a strong anti-Western focus; this could make any UK interest or person a target. Attacks include bombs (roadside and other), suicide bombs (either on foot or by vehicle), indirect fire (rockets and mortars), direct fire (shootings and rocket propelled grenades), kidnappings and violent crime. Daesh is also fiercely hostile to the UK and other western countries.

If you decide to travel to Afghanistan, you should read this section in conjunction with the Safety and Security section.

You should be particularly vigilant on public or religious holidays, in and around landmark locations and places where large public crowds can gather. Hotels used by the government of Afghanistan and western nationals, ministries, military establishments, airports (including Kabul International) and religious sites have been attacked and further attacks are possible. Avoid regular visits to public places frequented by foreigners, including hotels, restaurants, shops and market places, especially at times of day when they are particularly busy and congested.

Hotels used by the government of Afghanistan and western nationals, ministries, military establishments and religious sites have also been attacked and further attacks are possible. The British Embassy does not allow official visitors to stay in any hotel overnight, and has placed restaurants off limits to staff. Make sure your accommodation is secure, and review your security measures regularly.

from Travel Advice Summary, which can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/afghanistan

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee