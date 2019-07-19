As you will have seen from the post title, Safe Travels Magazine is going to be changing a bit.

As many of you know, I set up the website in May 2016 as a side project to explore the many, many travel safety issues that are out there. What started out as a small website has become a flourishing community with readers all around the world, and it has been an absolute delight to work with so many of you.

There are so many topics that deserve more attention than they otherwise get and there is so much expertise to be tapped and shared – I have truly loved running the website and growing this endeavour. This year has brought a lot of changes on a personal front, and after a lot of consideration I am going to take this opportunity to take a significant step back from the site. Rather than let it fall to rack and ruin, I am looking to sell Safe Travels Magazine.

Further down in this email you will find an outline of what will be included in the sale. Everything to date has been grown organically (ie, no paid advertising of the website anywhere), and it has remained a largely part time project, allowing me to continue other work as well.

If you are interested in buying the site, please get in touch – I would love to discuss it further. Please share this with any colleagues, friends or relatives you think would be interested too, as I’m trying to spread the word far and wide. Please reply to this email or drop me a line at editor[at]safetravelsmagazine.com.

I will be stopping updates to the website and the newsletters at the end of the month (July). If you have any articles you’d like to share, please drop me an email in the coming days, and I’ll publish what I can. The website will continue to be accessible for the foreseeable future, and I will be checking my emails periodically after the 1st of August.

Best wishes,

Beth

What is for sale

Website

Domain name and associated email addresses

All existing content – the back catalogue of content to date, which brings in readers researching their destinations

Format of content – ‘Is it safe to…?’, format of features, Quick Reads, etc

Future content planning – I have pages of notes and outlines for future topics, which I’m happy to include

All branding, including automated images for Quick Reads

Mailing list

The Mailchimp mailing list covers the Daily Update and the Weekly K+R Update. The mailing list currently has just under 800 subscribers.

The newsletters are currently both automated, and there is great potential for growth here. Click through here to read the newsletter archive.

Social media channels

Social media includes Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. Content is currently automated for Twitter. Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram are semi-automated, and all platforms have potential for significant growth as well.

Support

I can provide some support for setting up the backend and automation systems if required, and subject to pricing. Very happy to talk through the processes I use for generating and sourcing content at present.

Will be available until early September for this support.

Revenue streams

The two current revenue streams are Google Adwords and the ‘Buy Me a Coffee’ service, which you will have seen on posts and on the website.

Have costed out the potential for –

Targeted advertising on the website

Targeted advertising in the newsletter

Training listings

At a modest level, this should provide at least £60k+ a year in revenue. With new formats – such as advertorials and other sponsored content – and an expanding readership, there is great potential for this to increase. There is also significant scope for collaborations in the events sector.

Please get in touch if you are interested in buying the website and would like to know more. Please reply to this email or drop me a line at editor[at]safetravelsmagazine.com.

