Quick Read: Cellphones a flight risk? Could be on some Boeing planes, US aviation authority says

US government officials in 2014 revealed an alarming safety issue: passenger cellphones and other types of radio signals could pose a crash threat to some models of Boeing 737 and 777 aircraft….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/3019234/cellphones-flight-risk-could-be-some-boeing-planes

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee