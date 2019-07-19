Quick Read: Eight Injured Evacuating ‘Strange’-Smelling Plane At Moscow Airport

Eight passengers were injured while evacuating a Boeing 737 aircraft in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after midnight on July 19. As the Yerevan-bound NordWind flight N4477 was preparing for takeoff on the runway, a strange smell was noticed, the airlines said in a statement….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.rferl.org/a/eight-injured-evacuating-strange–smelling-plane-at-moscow-airport/30064054.html

