Quick Read: Heat Wave Blankets Much Of The U.S. This Week

Dangerously hot weather is hitting most of the U.S. this week, the National Weather Service says. Temperatures are expected to soar across the Central and Eastern United States. The heat wave is covering the Central Plains from Eastern Colorado into Kansas, and extending up to the Great Lakes….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.npr.org/2019/07/18/743268248/heat-wave-blankets-much-of-the-u-s-this-week

