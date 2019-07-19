Quick Read: Hong Kong’s protesters dig in for long summer of discontent

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s extradition bill demonstrations have mutated into a much bigger and more complex animal, ripping open old wounds and expanding a political fight as the city battens down for a summer of protests….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hongkong-extradition-protests-analysi-idUSKCN1UD125

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee