Quick Read: Plane came within six minutes of running out of fuel with 153 people on board: ‘It’s a miracle they landed’

A plane had less than six minutes’ worth of fuel left on a recent flight, forcing the pilot to issue a “Fuel Mayday” call. Vistara flight UK 944 was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi in India with 153 passengers on board when it ran into poor weather conditions on 15 July….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/vistara-fuel-mayday-india-mumbai-delhi-plane-pilot-flight-a9008186.html#Echobox=1563377601

