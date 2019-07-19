Quick Read: Swedish-run clinics stay shut in Afghanistan for fifth day

The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA) said on Wednesday that 42 out of its 77 health facilities in Maidan Wardak province were closed after the Taliban threatened its staff to halt operations or “face consequences”, according to the non-profit group….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/07/swedish-run-clinics-stay-shut-afghanistan-day-190717080408361.html

