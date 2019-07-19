Quick Read: Twelve Israelis held in Cyprus over alleged gang rape of British tourist

Twelve Israeli tourists have been arrested after a British woman alleged she had been raped in a popular resort town in Cyprus. The woman, 19, filed a complaint with police in Ayia Napa on Wednesday morning saying she had been gang-raped the previous night….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://news.sky.com/story/twelve-israelis-held-in-cyprus-over-alleged-gang-rape-of-british-tourist-11765367

