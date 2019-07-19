Quick Read: Young father’s kidnap in BMW from London street now a murder inquiry, say police

The kidnap of a young father who disappeared without trace three months ago is now being treated as murder, police confirmed today. Aron Kato, 28, was last seen being bundled into a dark coloured BMW in the early hours of April 18….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/young-father-s-kidnap-in-bmw-from-london-street-now-a-murder-inquiry-say-police-a4191741.html

