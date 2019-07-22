Quick Read: 5 shot dead, 6 wounded in Acapulco bar near beach

Gunmen killed five men and wounded six other people at a popular bar in Acapulco on Sunday, the latest in a string of violent incidents for the once-glamorous Pacific Coast resort city that has fallen on hard times….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/shot-dead-wounded-acapulco-bar-beach-64474214

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee