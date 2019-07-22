Quick Read: Costa Rica officials say tainted alcohol kills at least 19

The Costa Rican Health Ministry says it has confirmed 19 deaths from consumption of alcohol tainted with methanol. The ministry said in a Friday report that the investigation continues, but so far it has counted 14 men and five women who have died after drinking adulterated liquor since early June….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/costa-rica-officials-tainted-alcohol-kills-19-64473578

