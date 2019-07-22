Quick Read: One dead and five injured in Nepal blast

Kathmandu (Nepal), July 19 (ANI): At least five people were injured and one was killed in a bomb explosion at a local hotel in Dhangadhi of Nepal on Thursday. The injured were rushed to the hospital. “One Chinese gun also was found at the blast site,” said Police Superintendent, Sudip Giri….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.business-standard.com/multimedia/video-gallery/world/one-dead-and-five-injured-in-nepal-blast-87710.htm

