Quick Read: Police at Leonardo Hotel in Edinburgh after chemical leak and two people injured

Police and fire services rushed to Leonardo Hotel in Edinburgh’s Clermiston Road this evening amid fears of a chemical leak. The public were advised to avoid the area while investigations took place….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/police-leonardo-hotel-edinburgh-after-18366954

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee