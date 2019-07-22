BELGRADE (Reuters) – A 65-year old Serbian man confessed in court on Saturday to calling in a false bomb threat to stop a Lufthansa flight attendant from leaving the country because he hoped she would go on a date with him….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-serbia-airplane-scare-idUSKCN1UF0BJ

