Health officials issued a Medical Product Alert regarding 3 different falsified rabies vaccines and 1 falsified anti-rabies serum currently circulating in the Philippines….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.vaxbeforetravel.com/philippines-rabies-vaccines-and-anti-rabies-serum-may-be-counterfeit

