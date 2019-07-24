Quick Read: Four killed in attacks in Thailand as anger burns

YALA/BANGKOK (Reuters) – Insurgents have killed four security personnel in Thailand’s Muslim-majority south, the regional security force said on Wednesday, amid anger over allegations that a rebel suspect was tortured into a coma….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-insurgent-idUSKCN1UJ0Y3

