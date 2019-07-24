An Eritrean man was wounded in the stomach in a drive-by shooting in central Germany in what police have condemned as a xenophobic attack. The gunman targeted his victim “completely at random and purely because of the colour skin,” said Frankfurt prosecutor Alexander Badle….

