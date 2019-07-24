Quick Read: Hundreds of Islamic State militants are slipping back into Iraq. Their fight isn’t over.

QAIM, Iraq — Islamic State militants who escaped the defeat of their caliphate in Syria earlier this year have been slipping across the border into Iraq, bolstering a low-level insurgency the group is now waging across the central and northern part of the country, according to security officials….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/middle_east/hundreds-of-islamic-state-militants-are-slipping-back-into-iraq-their-fight-isnt-over/2019/07/21/1fbe4262-a259-11e9-a767-d7ab84aef3e9_story.html

