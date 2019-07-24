The national strike on Wednesday 24 July will affect all public transport, including taxis, buses, trains and ferries. Another strike will hit the country on Friday 26th, this time hitting air travel….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.thelocal.it/20190722/major-transport-strike-to-hit-road-rail-and-air-travel-across-italy

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee