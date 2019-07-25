Quick Read: After 3 earthquakes strike off Bali’s coast in one day, officials caution residents to remain alert

Last night, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Bali at 9.17pm. Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) noted that the quake’s epicenter was 198 kilometers southwest of Nusa Dua, and had hit at a depth of 10 kilometers. …

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://coconuts.co/bali/news/after-3-earthquakes-strike-off-balis-coast-in-one-day-officials-caution-residents-to-remain-alert/

