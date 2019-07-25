Quick Read: Bangladesh: eight lynched over false rumours of child sacrifices

Eight people have been killed in vigilante lynchings in Bangladesh, sparked by rumours on social media of children being kidnapped and sacrificed as offerings for the construction of a mega-bridge, police said on Wednesday….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jul/25/bangladesh-eight-lynched-over-false-rumours-of-child-sacrifices

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee