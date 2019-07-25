Quick Read: How an emergency location device saved a hiker and why you should use one, too

PITKIN COUNTY — Authorities are reminding avid hikers about the importance of emergency location devices after an injured man was rescued on Cathedral Peak this past weekend. Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified by an emergency SPOT device near Cathedral Peak at about 7:45 a.m. on Sunday. The St….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://theknow.denverpost.com/2019/07/23/hiker-emergency-location-devices/219727/

