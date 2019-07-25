Quick Read: ‘I was freaking out’: Indianapolis man who fell down a Caribbean volcano is coming home

Clay Chastain suffered a severe concussion and cracked vertebrae on July 18 after falling down a volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts. Clay and Acaimie Chastain flew to the Caribbean island of St. Kitts the day after marrying in Crawfordsville, Indiana….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.indystar.com/story/news/local/2019/07/23/indiana-man-clay-chastain-volcano-st-kitts-returning-home/1807438001/

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee