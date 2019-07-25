Mexico City, July 23, 2019 –Mexican authorities must immediately and credibly investigate the burglary of the residence of investigative reporter Lydia Cacho Ribeiro and guarantee her safety, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://cpj.org/2019/07/mexico-journalist-lydia-cacho-robbed-dogs-killed.php

