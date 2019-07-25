Quick Read: Police, Residents Clash In Kyrgyzstan Following Deadly Incident On Tajik Border

BATKEN, Kyrgyzstan — Police in Kyrgyzstan’s southern Batken region on the border with Tajikistan say three officers have been injured in clashes with local residents as officials meet to ease tensions after a deadly incident in the area between Kyrgyz and Tajik nationals….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.rferl.org/a/police-residents-clash-in-kyrgyzstan-following-deadly-incident-on-tajik-border/30073078.html

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee