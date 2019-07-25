At least eight people, including a journalist, have been killed in recent weeks as the Islamic Movement of Nigeria continues to protest in multiple cities across the nation. (For more news from Nigeria, please click through here.)

Travel advice

If you are in Nigeria or will be heading there soon, please consider the following –

Avoid demonstrations and large crowds. Be aware violence could occur without warning.

Review your travel risk management plan, so you know what to do in an emergency.

Make sure you have the contact information of your travel insurance company and your local embassy stored in a secure offline location.

Monitor local media. If you are using Twitter to search, add the term ‘filter:verified’ to the search bar to see results from verified accounts only.

If possible, set aside some supplies of food and bottled water.

Keep your devices charged.

Check in with friends and family.

If something does happen, contact the local embassy as soon as it is safe to do so.

Official travel advice

#Nigeria: There have been violent demonstrations in #Abuja by protesters affiliated with Islamic Movement of Nigeria, and reports of gunfire exchanged between protesters and the Nigerian Police. https://t.co/zHvolf6sJn pic.twitter.com/xUFBvojFej — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) July 23, 2019

From the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office –

Since January 2018, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have protested regularly in central Abuja and other cities. These protests, particularly in Abuja, have the potential to turn violent. On 22 July 2019, violent protests in Abuja resulted in a number of deaths, including a police officer and a journalist. Tensions continue to be high. Protests are also likely to continue in Lagos, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Zaria. You should monitor local media, avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings and follow any instructions from local police and security forces.

from Travel Advice Summary, which can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/nigeria

Police, media & protesters were reportedly killed in yesterday’s protests in central Abuja. Protests occur regularly and may continue in 🇳🇬 centres today. Follow @Smartraveller advice: steer clear of large gatherings and monitor local developments.https://t.co/Fya7yTwfDp — Australian High Commission, Abuja (@AusHCAbuja) July 23, 2019

Further news and information

Shiites’ Protest: UK Government Warns Citizens Travelling To Nigeria | Sahara Reporters

The Shia group is demanding the release of its leader detained by the President Muhammadu Buhari government despite court orders for his release.

READ MORE: https://t.co/U5Znp34OZY pic.twitter.com/8Cd2aqQeDJ — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 24, 2019

Nigerian police fired unlawfully on a peaceful protest this week, killing eleven protesters, a journalist, and a police officer. The protest was by the Shia Islamic Movement in Nigeria seeking release of its leader who has been detained since 2015. https://t.co/HbXZ6O8Dcy — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 24, 2019

