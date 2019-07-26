Two Premier League footballers have been involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang in a London street. Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were targeted, the club confirmed, but both escaped uninjured….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-49121554

