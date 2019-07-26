Quick Read: Austria: woman survives abduction, convinces man to free her

An Austrian triathlete survived a kidnapping in which she was first hit by a car, tied up with duct tape and then taken to a remote house where she was held for hours before convincing her abductor to release her, police said. A 33-year-old man has been arrested….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/austria-woman-survives-abduction-convinces-man-free-64581370

