Quick Read: British Airways to resume flights to Cairo after security review

British Airways will resume flights to Cairo on Friday following a weeklong suspension over unspecified security concerns. The airline suspended flights to and from the Egyptian capital last Saturday “as a security precaution,” without providing additional details….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.dw.com/en/british-airways-to-resume-flights-to-cairo-after-security-review/a-49751525

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee