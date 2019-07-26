Quick Read: Double-Murder in Mexico City Linked to Israeli Underworld

MEXICO CITY  The killings of two Israeli men were connected to criminal organizations based in the Middle Eastern country, the Mexico City district attorneys office said on Thursday. The victims were fatally shot Wednesday at the Artz Pedregal shopping mall….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: http://www.laht.com/article.asp?ArticleId=2481487&CategoryId=14091

