Quick Read: Romania police chief sacked after teen ‘killed by kidnapper’

Romania’s interior minister has fired the chief of police after the murder of a teenage girl whose repeated emergency calls went unheeded for hours. The 15-year-old was abducted on Wednesday, but managed to make three calls and give officers details about where she was being held….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-49139930

