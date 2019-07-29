Quick Read: FAA Reportedly Delegated Oversight of Critical 737 Max Flight System to Boeing

A New York Times investigation into the Boeing 737 Max crisis—involving two crashes that killed a cumulative 346 people and the continued grounding of the entire line from global service—has found troubling signs that the Federal Aviation Administration process to guarantee the planes’ safety…

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://gizmodo.com/faa-reportedly-delegated-oversight-of-critical-737-max-1836761865

