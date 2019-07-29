Quick Read: Gunmen kidnap two workers at Banro Corp east Congo mine: army

GOMA, Congo (Reuters) – Gunmen kidnapped a South African and one Zimbabwean worker at Banro Corp’s gold mine in the east Congolese province of Maniema on Sunday, an army spokesman said….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-congo-banro-violence-idUSKCN1UN0SX

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee