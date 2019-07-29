Quick Read: Lothian Buses drivers set to strike on first day of Edinburgh Fringe Festival as offer rejected

Lothian Buses drivers are set to go on strike on Friday, bringing traffic disruption on the first day of the Edinburgh Fringe. Drivers have rejected an offer from management in a long-running dispute over claims of bullying and harassment….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.edinburghlive.co.uk/news/edinburgh-news/lothian-buses-drivers-set-strike-16654764

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee