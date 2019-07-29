Quick Read: Much of southern Yemen flooded by heavy rainfall; 6 dead

Yemeni officials say at least six people were killed when floods swept through much of the country’s south following heavy rainfall. The officials said Saturday that at least three people are still missing in the Abyan and Shabwa provinces hit by heavy rains over the past 24 hours….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/southern-yemen-flooded-heavy-rainfall-dead-64603330

