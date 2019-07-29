A shooting at a gas station in the southern French town of Ollioules on Sunday night killed three people and wounded one other. Two men and one woman were among those killed, regional newspaper Var-Martin reported. The incident took place shortly before 8:00 p.m….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.dw.com/en/tourists-shot-dead-at-french-gas-station/a-49779913

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee