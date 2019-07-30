Quick Read: Capital One data breach: Arrest after details of 100m US individuals stolen

The personal details of about 106 million individuals across the US and Canada were stolen in a hack targeting financial services firm Capital One, the company has revealed. The announcement came after the alleged hacker was arrested on Monday….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-49159859

