Quick Read: Girl groomed on popular app told she’d be kidnapped if she didn’t send lewd photos

A mum has been left horrified after her nine-year-old daughter tearfully revealed that men had been grooming her on a video sharing app popular with pre-teens….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://honey.nine.com.au/latest/girl-groomed-child-predator-like-app-threatened-kidnapping/3602d4a6-d291-4b57-97f6-d2bba63a57b4

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee