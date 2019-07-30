DUBAI (Reuters) – Protests broke out in Bahrain after the execution of two Shi’ite Muslim activists on terrorism-related charges revived tensions over the weekend in the Sunni-led kingdom, a Western ally that has cracked down on dissent since a failed 2011 uprising….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-bahrain-execution-protests-idUKKCN1UO1KH

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee