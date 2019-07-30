Uber and Bolt (previously Taxify) drivers should be careful when responding to clients in Nyanga, Cape Town, following hijackings and robberies, sometimes with a female accomplice calling the service, police said on Monday….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.news24.com/SouthAfrica/News/uber-bolt-drivers-warned-about-cape-town-kidnap-and-robbery-hotspots-20190729

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee