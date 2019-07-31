Quick Read: Bangladesh hit by worst dengue outbreak on record

More than 1,000 people in Bangladesh, the majority of whom are children, have been diagnosed with dengue in the last 24 hours, amid the country’s worst outbreak on record, a senior health ministry official said Tuesday….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/30/asia/bangladesh-dengue-outbreak-hnk-intl/index.html

